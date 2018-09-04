The American Film Institute has appointed former Warner Bros. Pictures EVP of Domestic Publicity Juli Goodwin as its new Chief Communications Officer.

She will serve on AFI’s senior management team, leading communications strategies for AFI’s national arts and education programs.

“Juli’s commitment to AFI is a seismic moment in the history of the Institute,” said Bob Gazzale, AFI President & CEO in a statement. “Her peerless experience and passion for the art form will serve to strengthen AFI’s national mandate — to educate today’s audiences and tomorrow’s artists.”

“I am truly honored to join this historic organization and have the chance to work with Bob and his talented team,” said Goodwin. “I have long admired the good work done by the AFI on behalf of our industry and their commitment to educating future storytellers. I am thrilled to join them in that mission.”

Goodwin held a leadership position at Warner Bros. starting in 2000 when she joined as VP of Domestic Publicity. She was promoted to SVP in 2004, took over the Domestic Publicity department in 2007 and was subsequently promoted to EVP in 2011. She departed the studio in March after a tenure that included creating and steering the strategic PR campaigns for a number of hits including The Matrix franchise, The Dark Knight series, Inception, American Sniper, Wonder Woman, Mad Max: Fury Road and last year’s Oscar best picture nominee Dunkirk to name a few. Her team also secured Oscar best picture wins for Argo and Million Dollar Baby.