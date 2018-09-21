Adrian Martinez, last seen opposite Amy Schumer in the comedy I Feel Pretty, has secured the role of Elliot, a dog-catcher, in Disney’s live-action/CG hybrid update of the animated classic Lady and the Tramp. Martinez joins Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Yvette Nicole Brown as part of the live cast along with Tessa Thompson and Justin Theroux as the voices for Lady and Tramp. Charlie Bean is directing the pic based on the 1955 original which followed an upper-middle-class American cocker spaniel named Lady who meets a streetsmart, downtown stray mongrel called Tramp, and the two embark on many romantic adventures including that iconic spaghetti smooch dinner scene. The pic will be released on Disney’s forthcoming streaming service that is slated to launch in fall 2019. Martinez, whose credits include WB’s Focus and Office Christmas Party, is repped by Phoenix Artists.

Ben Draper

In more Disney live-action remake casting news, Chen Tang has been cast as of Yao in the Mulan film, which will hit theaters March 27, 2020. Yifei Liu stars as Mulan in the Niki Caro-directed adaptation based on the Chinese folktale and the 1998 Disney animated feature. It tells the story of Mulan, the eldest daughter of an honored warrior who is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors. The Yao character appeared in the animated film. The all-Asian cast includes Donnie Yen, Jason Scott Lee, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Yoson An, Ron Yuan, Tzi Ma, Chum Ehelepola, Gong Li, Jet Li, Rosalind Chao, Cheng Pei-Pei and Nelson Lee. The pic will shoot in China and New Zealand. Tang’s credits include Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D., Grey’s Anatomy, and Escape Plan 2: Hades with Sylvester Stallone. He’s repped by Luber Roklin Entertainment, Daniel Hoff Agency, and Stone, Genow, Smelkinson, Binder and Christopher.