Lionsgate UK has acquired UK rights to writer and director Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje’s autobiographical feature debut Farming, which debuted at Toronto.

The film follows Enitan (Damson Idris), a young Nigerian ‘farmed out’ by his parents to a white British family in hopes of giving him a better future. But Enitan falls in with the wrong crowd and becomes the feared leader of a white skinhead gang.

The deal was negotiated between Lionsgate UK’s CEO Zygi Kamasa and Gabrielle Stewart from HanWay Films. HanWay has also closed deals with Ad Vitam (France), September Films (Benelux), Icon (Australia and New Zealand), CDC (Latin America and South Korea), Lemon Tree Media Company Limited (China), Odeon (Greece), Outsider (Portugal), Discovery (Ex-Yugoslavia), Shaw (Singapore), Front Row (Middle East), BG FilmCilik (Turkey). WME Endeavor Content is overseeing the U.S. sale with CAA and HanWay.

Kate Beckinsale, John Dagleish, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Jaime Winstone, Genevieve Nnaji and Zephan Amissah star with Akinnuoye-Agbaje also among cast. Producers are Michael London, Janice Williams, François Ivernel and Andrew Levitas. It is executive produced by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje and co-produced by Miranda Ballesteros. Financiers for the film are Frédéric Fiore of Logical Pictures and Andrew Levitas of Metalwork Pictures.