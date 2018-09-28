Annapurna’s Adam McKay-directed Dick Cheney movie is officially titled as Vice now. Pic will now go wide on Christmas Day instead of an original platform release that was to begin on Dec. 14.

There’s been heavy whispers of this title on the web; IMDB has had the title listed as such for weeks, but the studio is now making it official.

Christian Bale gained weight to play the role of former Vice President Dick Cheney, with the pic’s logline reading “the epic story about how a bureaucratic Washington insider quietly became the most powerful man in the world as Vice-President to George W. Bush, reshaping the country and the globe in ways that we still feel today.” Amy Adams, Steve Carrell, Sam Rockwell, Jesse Plemons, Alison Pill, Lily Rabe, Tyler Perry, Justin Kirk, Lisagay Hamilton, Shea Whigham, Eddie Marsan and Stefania LaVie Owen.

Out of all the awards season releases, McKay’s Vice is but a handful that hasn’t been seen yet by the media along with 20th Century Fox’s Bohemian Rhapsody (which will start screening on Oct. 6), Focus Features’ On the Basis of Sex and Mary Queen of Scots (both at AFI as respectively opening and closing night film), Universal’s Welcome to Marwen and Clint Eastwood’s The Mule from Warner Bros, the latter which was recently given a wide release yesterday of Dec. 14.

McKay’s The Big Short was the closing night film of AFI in 2015. That ensemble pic, which was platformed by Paramount, went on to make $70.2M and yielded five Oscar nominations, including best picture, and an adapted screenplay win for McKay and Charles Randolph.