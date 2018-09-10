EXCLUSIVE: Active Measures documentarian Jack Bryan is under new management. The Gotham Group has signed the filmmaker behind the pic that chronicles Vladimir Putin’s attack on the 2016 American election and the Donald Trump campaign’s collaboration.

Super LTD

The film, which bowed day-and-date on August 31 via Super LTD, is about what allegedly was the most successful espionage operation in Russian history. Bryan claims to expose a 30-year history of covert political warfare devised by the ex-KGB chief to disrupt and ultimately control world events. Featuring exclusive interviews with Hillary Clinton, John McCain, Michael McFaul and others, Active Measures follows a trail of money, real estate, mob connections and on-the-record confessions to expose an insidious plot that leads directly back to the White House.

Bryan’s first documentary feature was 2009’s Life After Dark, which features Anthony Bourdain, Michael Imperioli, and chronicles the life and death of Siberia Bar, New York’s most notorious dive bar. He began writing on staff for an independent production company, where he wrote and directed the feature film Struck in 2010. He then produced the short film And After All in 2013 and then wrote, directed and produced The Living, a feature starring Fran Kranz, Chris Mulkey, and Jocelin Donahue that premiered at the Austin Film Festival and hit theaters in 2015.

Ellen Goldsmith-VEin and Eric Robinson are repping Bryan at Gotham Group.