Acorn TV is co-producing a British family drama fronted by The Parent Trap and Pollyanna star Hayley Mills and Gavin & Stacey’s Larry Lamb.

The U.S. SVOD service has partnered with the BBC on Pitching In, which is set around a caravan park on the north Wales coast and tells the story of three generations of the same family, all struggling to make the best of a very unusual – and sometimes very difficult – situation.

Produced by LA Productions, the British indie best known for making Sean Bean’s Broken, it will air on BBC One Daytime and BBC One Wales in the UK and Acorn in the U.S. German distributor ZDF Enterprises will sell globally.

Filming began this week.

Lamb said, “Eleven years after Gavin and Stacey burst onto the scene I’m heading out west again, switching Barry Island for Anglesey this time. I’m delighted to be playing the role of Frank in Pitching In – it’s a touching, funny and romantic story and a fascinating glimpse of life on the north Wales coast.”

BBC Controller of Programming and Daytime Dan McGolpin said, “Hot on the heels of their RTS award for Moving On, this is a new drama from LA Productions and also a new collaboration with BBC Wales. It’s a welcome addition to the BBC Daytime drama slate and our audience are going to enjoy getting to know these naturally funny characters and their life struggles in the beautiful countryside of north Wales.”

Catherine Mackin, Managing Director of Acorn Media Enterprises, added, “We’re thrilled to be working with BBC Wales, BBC One, and LA Productions on another high-quality production. With a stellar cast led by Larry Lamb and Hayley Mills, gorgeous setting, and highly enjoyable script, we know Acorn TV’s subscribers will enjoy this new series.”