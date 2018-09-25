Venerable entertainment talent and literary agency Abrams Artists Agency has been acquired, led by a group that includes two of the New York- and Los Angeles-based company’s longtime executives Robert Attermann and Brian Cho, and entrepreneur-producer Adam Bold.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Harry Abrams, who founded the company in 1977, will help guide the new team through the transition. His title will be founder and advisor.

Bold, left, Attermann and Cho Bold courtesy photo; Richard Gasparro for Attermann and Cho

Attermann, who has been at Abrams for 30 years, is currently COO and serves as co-managing director of the New York office. He will become CEO. Cho, a 19-year company veteran, is currently CFO and managing director of the Los Angeles office. He now becomes president and COO. Both will manage day-today operations on both coasts. Neal Altman is also part of the ownership group.

“We are indebted to Harry for the leadership and guidance he has provided us in order to see this transition through,” they said in joint statement. “We are excited about the future of Abrams Artists Agency—with our partner, Adam Bold—and know that collectively we will help continue a legacy, as well as grow the business in a meaningful and profound way.”

Bold, who takes on the role of chairman, is marking his latest entertainment-based investment via his Superbrands LLC investment company umbrella. He co-founded Grandma’s House Entertainment, which develops and produces scripted and nonscripted shows, in 2013. In March, he came on to fund Powderkeg, a digital content company created by Paul Feig that champions new voices with a commitment female and LGBTQ creators and filmmakers of color.

“We live in a time when both opportunities and pitfalls in the entertainment industry are changing rapidly because of digital trends and disruption to the traditional media landscape,” said Bold, who co-founded The Mutual Fund Store, an independent investment-management company that he sold in 2016 after 19 years. “We will always be on the cutting edge of what will be most productive for our clients today, as well as whatever comes next.”

Abrams, who began his career in the talent agency business in 1958 in the MCA mailroom, went into business for himself by the early 1960s and eventually launched Abrams Artists Agency in New York in 1977. He opened his L.A. branch in 1982. The company reps clients in all facets of entertainment via talent and literary divisions, along with a regarded youth-entertainment division and an alternative-and-digital-programming group.

Current clients include Iain Armitage, Diane Guerrero, Dove Cameron, Sophia Lillis, Jordan Fisher, Chandra Wilson and Sean Astin.

“Abrams Artists Agency has been built on a strong ethos that the client always comes first; I know with this transition to new ownership with Robert, Brian, and Adam at the helm, that this will continue, and the next 40 years will be filled with incredible growth and opportunity,” Abrams said. “Our clients and the agents here are to be commended in helping build this company to what it is today. I know the future is bright.”