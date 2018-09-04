Abramorama has picked up documentary Liyana from directors Amanda Kopp and Aaron Kopp. The film is set to open in New York City on Oct. 10 with a theatrical release slated for select cities in the following weeks.

Executive produced by Westworld‘s Thandie Newton and produced by Academy Award-winning director Daniel Junge (Saving Face), the docu features South African storyteller Gcina Mhlophe guiding us in a narrative about five orphaned children from Swaziland who collaborate to craft a collective fairytale drawn from their darkest memories and brightest dreams. Their titular fictional character, Liyana, is brought to life in innovative animated artwork as she embarks on a perilous quest to rescue her young twin brothers. The children’s real and imagined worlds begin to converge, and they must choose what kind of story they will tell — in fiction and in their own lives.

“It is a privilege to be working with Abramorama,” said directors Amanda and Aaron Kopp. “They have an impressive track record of helping great films find their audience. Their innovative approach to film distribution suits our unique film perfectly.”

The docu featuring animation by Nigerian artist Shofela Coke as well as an original score by South African composer, Philip Miller. The deal was brokered by lawyer Justine Jacob on behalf of the filmmakers, and Richard Abramowitz, chief executive officer from Abramorama.

Darkcoast and White Wolf announced that they have acquired Giles Alderson’s World of Darkness, a documentary that unites millions of worldwide fans through the evolution of one of the most prolific and genre-defining role-playing franchises capturing audiences worldwide since its inception in 1991 while exploring the most legendary role-play universes since Dungeon & Dragons. World of Darkness is slated for a Sept. 19 release in the U.S. The docu will be available on various VOD platforms.

Written and produced by Kevin Lee from Luckyday, World of Darkness charts the rise and fall of one of gaming’s most significant role-playing games and the development of modern vampire culture. The docu dives into the universe of World of Darkness and exemplifies its primary influence from its first book, Vampire: The Masquerade, an innovative game play that focuses on its extended universe and making relationships within this universe rather than the traditional tabletop questing.

The documentary features White Wolf founders, Mark Rein-Hagen and Stewart Wieck as well as Vampire: The Masquerade artists Andrew Greenburg, Justin Achilli and Tim Bradstreet.