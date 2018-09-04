EXCLUSIVE: Screenwriter Abdul Williams, who penned The Bobby Brown Story miniseries that premieres at 9 tonight on BET, has signed with ICM Partners.

Williams also wrote The New Edition Story, which drew records ratings for BET in January 2017 and for which he earned an NAACP Image Award. His other credits include Don Cornelius for MGM, Lottery Ticket and Surf’s Up 2 for Sony Pictures Animation.

Again starring Woody McClain as the controversial “My Prerogative” singer, the two-part Bobby Brown Story — which concludes September 5 — picks up where the New Edition mini left off. It will chronicle the talented but troubled singer’s exit from the popular ’80s boy band through his solo success, his affair with Janet Jackson and tabloid-fodder marriage to pop icon Whitney Houston. Spanning 30 years of Brown’s life, The Bobby Brown Story follows his story from the hard streets of Roxbury, where he turned to a life of drug dealing before being given the chance to prove himself as a solo artist.

Williams continues to be managed by Jon Huddle of Fourth Wall Management and represented by Bonnie Berry LaMon of B2L Entertainment Law P.C.