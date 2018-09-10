U.S network ABC is doubling down its search for British on-screen stars as it reopens its digital talent competition.

The Disney-owned broadcaster has lined up the second iteration of its ABC Discovers: Digital Talent Competition. This comes after Wonder Women star Jemma Moore, who is set to star in Universal’s 2019 feature Doom, won the competition last year. The winner receives a one-year $25,000 talent deal with the Grey’s Anatomy and Black-ish broadcaster.

The winner of the scheme, which runs from September 10 through September 24, will be announced on November 14. It will be overseen by Kate Dowd in the U.K., and casting directors Jennifer Treadwell and Monica Kelly in the U.S. The site will offer advice from the likes of Ayo Davis, senior vice president, Talent and Casting, ABC Entertainment, Quantico and Code Black exec producer Michael Seitzman as well as stars such as Priyanka Chopra, Blair Underwood and Marlee Matlin. Moore and comedian Akaash Singh (Difficult People, The Leftovers) will also provide commentary.

Previous winners of the U.S. competition include Scandal star Cornelius Smith Jr., Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders’ Sam Adegoke, Ten Days in the Valley’s Beth Triffon and Sabrina Texidor, who will have a recurring role on the upcoming Eva Longoria-produced drama Grand Hotel.

Davis said, “Identifying fresh faces and unique voices for our programming has always been a priority for us at ABC. We are delighted that our Digital Talent Competition continues to deliver and provide access to new, diverse, up-and-coming talent. The ability to expand our search internationally further deepens our unique reach and we cannot wait to see this year’s submissions.”