We have the SMILF comedy series on Showtime. Now another female-centered project with a catchy acronym as a title, drama PANK, is headed to the small screen.

ABC has given a script commitment with penalty to PANK, from writer Felicia D. Henderson (Soul Food), producer Darryl Taja and 20th Century Fox TV.

In the one-hour drama, written by Henderson, thirty-three-year-old Faith Jones is living and lovin’ her life as a PANK: Professional Auntie No Kids. A new guy, a new promotion, a new house, a fast car, and plenty of disposable income. It’s kinda perfect… Until the unexpected happens and circumstances force her to care for her brother’s three children. How will this childless by choice, bad-ass PANK tackle raising three kids, while also maintaining the life she worked so hard to create.

Henderson executive produces alongside Taja.

The project stems from the overall deal Henderson inked with 20th TV this past summer to develop new projects with her longtime manager, Taja, as her producing partner at her WaterWalk Entertainment banner. As part of the pact, Henderson also joined 20th TV’s Fox drama series Empire as a consulting producer.

Henderson recently co-created and executive produced the BET series The Quad and spent two years as a co-executive producer on Netflix’s Marvel drama The Punisher. She also developed and executive produced the Showtime series Soul Food and worked on Gossip Girl and Fringe. Henderson started out in comedy with stints on Everybody Hates Chris, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air, Family Matters and Moesha. She is repped by UTA and attorney Mark Stankevich.