ABC Nabs Nkechi Carroll Cop Drama With Women of Color Leads As Put Pilot With Greg Berlanti & Elizabeth Banks Producing

ABC has given a put pilot commitment to an untitled drama from writer-producer Nkechi Carroll (Rosewood). The project hails from Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions as well as Warner Bros. Television where both companies are based for TV.

Written by Caroll under the WBTV overall deal she inked this past spring, the drama centers on recently divorced and unemployed Chelsea Barnum who is looking for a second chance. When she packs up her kids and moves from the big city to the small town of Sutter, North Carolina, to accept a job as the new Police Chief, what she finds is something unimaginable — a criminal justice system run entirely by women of color. What started out as a second chance at a career ends up becoming a second chance at life, as together these women revolutionize crime and punishment while restoring hope, community and humanity to a town that desperately needs it.

Carroll executive produces with Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions and Banks and Handelman via Brownstone.