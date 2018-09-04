ABC Nabs Nkechi Carroll Cop Drama With Women of Color Leads As Put Pilot With Greg Berlanti & Elizabeth Banks Producing

ABC has given a put pilot commitment to an untitled drama from writer-producer Nkechi Carroll (Rosewood). The project hails from Greg Berlanti’s Berlanti Productions, Elizabeth Banks and Max Handelman’s Brownstone Productions as well as Warner Bros. Television where both companies are based for TV.
Written by Caroll under the WBTV overall deal she inked this past spring, the drama centers on recently divorced and unemployed Chelsea Barnum who is looking for a second chance. When she packs up her kids and moves from the big city to the small town of Sutter, North Carolina, to accept a job as the new Police Chief, what she finds is something unimaginable — a criminal justice system run entirely by women of color. What started out as a second chance at a career ends up becoming a second chance at life, as together these women revolutionize crime and punishment while restoring hope, community and humanity to a town that desperately needs it.
Carroll executive produces with Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of Berlanti Productions and Banks and Handelman via Brownstone.
Under her WBTV deal, Carroll serves as co-executive producer on Berlanti Prods.’ new CW series All American. She most recently was under an overall deal at 20th Century Fox TV, where she served as co-executive producer on Rosewood and The Resident, and developed several pilots for FBC and NBC. She previously worked as a writer-producer on Bonesand staff writer on The Finder.
Prior to turning to television writing, Carroll served as an economist at the Federal Reserve for a lengthy stint following college. She grew up in Nigeria, Cote d’Ivoire, the UK and the US, and speaks multiple languages. She is keenly interested in continuing to promote diverse voices and experiences in her work. Carroll is repped by WME, MetaMorphic Entertainment and Felker Toczek.
Berlanti Prods., which has 14 live-action series on the air, has a high-profile Batwoman series in the works at the CW starring Ruby Rose. At ABC, the company most recently produced the drama series Deception this past season. Berlanti Prods. is repped by WME.
Banks and Handelman’s Brownstone also is producing the Hulu series Shrill starring Aidy Bryant. Banks is writing, directing, producing and appearing in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels movie also is producing and appearing in this Queen for a Day feature which Flora Greeson is writing. Banks and Handelman are repped by Untitled Entertainment, UTA, Ziffren Brittenham and Relevant.