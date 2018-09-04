In a competitive situation, ABC has landed Family Friendly, a single-camera comedy from Telenovela creators Christine Pietrosh and Jessica Goldstein, director-producer Jason Winer (Single Parents, Life In Pieces), 20th Century Fox TV and Winer’s studio-based Small Dog Picture Company.

Written by Pietrosh and Goldstein, Family Friendly revolves around three working moms, who would have never been friends outside of work, but band together to survive an office that, despite its wholesome public image, is not quite “family friendly.”

Pietrosh and Goldstein, both working moms, executive produce with Small Dog Picture Company’s Winer and Jon Radler.

Last year, another single-camera parents comedy project from 20th TV, Single Parents, landed at ABC in a competitive situation with a put pilot commitment. It went to pilot, directed by Winer, and made it to the fall schedule in ABC’s best comedy slot, behind Modern Family. Winer, who also directed the pilot for the 20th TV-produced Modern Family, executive produces the new series.

This is the second put pilot commitment for Winer and his Small Dog Picture company so far this season, joining drama The Family Practice at Fox, written by Erin Cardillo and Richard Keith.

Pietrosh and Goldstein, who created and executive produced NBC/Universal TV’s comedy series Telenovela starring Eva Longoria, were most recently under an overall deal at Uni TV and served as co-executive producers on the NBC comedy Great News. Their series credits also include Cougar Town and My Name Is Earl. This year, the duo chose not to do an overall deal so they could develop and sell everywhere.

Business has been brisk for ABC and soon-to-be corporate sibling 20th TV this pitch season. This is the third sale with a put pilot commitment between the two companies, joining an Ilene Chaiken drama and Nate Bargatze comedy.

Pietrosh & Goldstein and Winer are repped by ICM Partners. Winer is also with Mosaic and Morris Yorn.