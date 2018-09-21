ABC has put in development Everything’s Under Control, a single-camera comedy about a working class Midwestern family from writers Megan Gailey (Conan) and Aaron Burdette (Man Seeking Woman) and producer Jamie Tarses.

Written by Gailey and Burdette, Everything’s Under Control centers on a working-class Midwestern family who are just barely keeping it together, and then their grandmother gets Alzheimer’s. Tarses is executive producing.

ABC

ABC has been making a push toward working-class Midwestern comedies following the success of Roseanne and now spinoff The Conners.

Gailey is a writer, actor and stand-up comic who has appeared on Conan. She’s also a co-host of Crooked Media’s Hysteria and has a Comedy Central half-hour special premiering this fall.

Burdette previously was a staff writer on the FXX series Man Seeking Woman.

Gailey is repped by WME, Mosaic and Jackoway Austen. Burdette is with CAA, Mosaic and Bloom Hergott Diemer. Tarses is represented by WME.