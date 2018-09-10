Facing a score of 17-0 at the halftime against the Chicago Bears in the official kickoff of the new NFL season, last night was not a game the Green Bay Packers were supposed to win.

But, while the early ratings for NBC are down from both 2017 and 2016, nobody seem to inform Aaron Rodgers of the presumed defeat. Pushing aside a knee injury from the earlier part of the match-up at Lambeau Field, the Packers QB truly brought the heat and brought his team back to a simply amazing 24-23 victory.

The glory of any given Sunday was surely on display in last night’s SNF. As one well heeled Packers fan noted this morning:

Die hard @packers fan since 1960 & last night was certainly a night of extremes…from depression to elation! Here’s to @AaronRodgers12! — Robert Iger (@RobertIger) September 10, 2018

However, facing a night of the 2019 Miss America Competition on ABC, Big Brother on CBS and the preview of Rel on Fox, ratings glory was not to be found.

Last night’s dramatic SNF snagged a 14.4/25 in metered market results.

In early numbers, that’s down 9% from the September 10, 2017 big draw Dallas Cowboys 19-3 win over the big market New York Giants. Last night’s SNF results are also down 3% from the September 11, 2016 New England Patriots 23-21 win over the Arizona Cardinals in that year’s opening Sunday game.

Despite the delays in getting numbers from Nielsen due to Hurricane Irma hitting Florida last year, the Cowboys flooding of the Giants went on to pull in 24.2 million viewers. As a point of comparison, that was a rise of 5% from the 2016 SNF opener.

So, once the final numbers are in, we may see the SNF opening of the 2018/2019 season down from both of the last two years, even though it has the best metered market result for any NBC Sunday game in almost a year.

Having said that, amidst more controversy about players in Sunday’s games protesting social injustice and taking a knee during the national anthem, last night’s SNF was up 7% in early numbers from the September 6 kickoff game. That Philadelphia Eagles win over the Atlanta Falcons hit a nine-year viewership low of 19 million when the final numbers came in

Overall, the NFL once again earned the online wrath of President Donald Trump, who attacked the league and player protests this morning in a tweetstorm:

STAND FOR THE NATIONAL ANTHEM! pic.twitter.com/oHk86YNi0v — The Trump Train 🚂🇺🇸 (@The_Trump_Train) September 9, 2018

As we await more potential tweets from POTUS on the subject that is close to his heart and that of his base, we’ll update with more SNF numbers and ratings for everything else that was on last night as they come in.

In the meantime, for your info, last night’s SNF peaked with a 15.4/30 right at the end. In contrast to SNF’s ratings slump, over on CBS, the metered market ratings for the regional singleheader games drew a 10.6/22, which was up 23% from last year.

Back in SNF-land, which did have the best MM result for any primetime show since a March 25 60 Minutes, here’s a look at the top markets for last night’s Packers v. Bears game:

1. Milwaukee 49.6/71

2. Chicago 35.3/55

3. Minneapolis 23.5/43

4. New Orleans 20.6/28

5. Richmond 18.1/29

6. Denver 17.3/32

7. Albuquerque 17.3/28

8. Phoenix 16.7/30

9. Sacramento 16.2/31

10. Norfolk 16.2/27