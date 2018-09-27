Warner Bros is ramping toward the October 5 release of A Star is Born starring Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga, taking the wraps of the first single on the music-filled film. The song, “Shallow,” was written by Cooper (who directed the film) and Lady Gaga, the multiple Grammy winner.

The song debuted today in a music video that gives new looks at the film, the latest incarnation of the tale of star-crossed lovers set in the music industry. The soundtrack, which features collaborations with the likes of Lukas Nelson, Jason Isbell and Mark Ronson, hits shelves the same day the movie bows in theaters via Interscope Records.

The film stars Cooper plays Jackson Maine, who discovers — and falls in love with — struggling artist Ally (Gaga). She has just about given up on her dream to make it big as a singer until Jack coaxes her into the spotlight. But as Ally’s career takes off, the personal side of their relationship breaks down as Jack fights an ongoing battle with his own internal demons.

Eric Roth and Cooper & Will Fetters penned the script.

Check out the video above.