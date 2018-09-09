Fox’s 9-1-1 Season 2 got a big boost in Live+3, drawing a new series best 13.8 million viewers, up 41% from Live+same day (9.8 million).

The hit drama from Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear also posted a series high among adults 18-49, with a 3.4/14 rating in Live+3, up 26% from its season one debut and +31% from L+SD (2.6), according to Nielsen. Sunday’s Season 2 opener also notched a 31% jump among total multi-platform viewers compared to its series premiere and ranked as broadcast’s highest-rated drama since This Is Us‘ season finale in March.

Across Fox Now and Hulu, 9-1-1’s 3-day streaming averaged 1.1 million viewers, up 57% from its series premiere.

9-1-1 explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, firefighters and dispatchers who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Jennifer Love Hewitt star. Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi, Rockmond Dunbar and Ryan Guzman also are featured in series regular roles.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision