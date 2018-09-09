Fox’s 9-1-1 Season 2 starter posted series highs (2.2 demo rating, 8.47 million viewers) Sunday night.

A football-strewn night on Fox and NBC will result in greater-than-usual adjustments in spots, once time-zone adjusted ratings come in later this morning.

That includes 9-1-1’s post-pigskin season starter. But early stats suggest that, as intended, the new season opener enjoyed strong sampling. Its 2.2 demo rating represents a 22% jump from the series’ launch last season. And the total viewer tally of 8.47 million for Ryan Murphy’s first-responders procedural drama marks a 25% spike compared to the series’ unveiling.

Meanwhile, opposite 9-1-1 and NBC’s Sunday football, ABC’s 8 PM Celebrity Family Feud season finale (0.6, 4.07M) slipped to a new low.

NBC’s 8:30-11 PM football (5.7, 17.21M) dominated primetime Sunday night; early data has Fox’s 7 PM NFL play (5.2, 17.09M) following, then NBC’s 8 PM pregame show (4.3, 13.56M).

NBC (4.6, 14.46M) took the night in both metrics, followed by Fox (2.5, 8.24M), CBS (0.8, 5.28M) and ABC (0.6, 3.97M)