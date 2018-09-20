Twentieth Century Fox Television has hired Albert Page as the studio’s VVP Drama Development. Page moves to 20th following a three-year stint at Temple Hill Entertainment, where he served as Head of Television and worked frequently with 20th, including overseeing the launch of an overall deal between Temple Hill and the studio.

In his new post, Page will work with writers on the studio’s roster to develop new projects and identify fresh talent and ideas for series. He’ll work closely with the agent community and executives from all the networks and will shepherd projects through the development process, from their inception to series order.

During his tenure at Temple Hill, the company was behind three projects that were picked up to series – Mr. Mercedes at Audience Network, Rosewood (Fox) and Looking for Alaska (Hulu) – and received two pilot orders, for Behind Enemy Lines (Fox) and The Little Dicky Pilot (FX).

Page began his career at Disney-based Mandeville Films, where he helped develop numerous films including The Fighter starring Mark Wahlberg and Christian Bale, which was nominated for five Academy Awards, and comedy The Proposal starring Sandra Bullock and Ryan Reynolds. He also served as VP Creative at Xbox Entertainment Studios under Nancy Tellem, where he helped develop dramas and comedy for the fledgling streaming service.

“We are thrilled to have Albert join our drama team at 20th,” said Chloe Dan, the studio’s SVP Drama Development. “He’s a talented executive with a proven track record of identifying strong material and talent. He has a shorthand with our group because he worked closely with us through his time at Temple Hill, and his reputation in the community is impeccable. We could not be happier to welcome him to the studio.”