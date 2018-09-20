Three years after Carolyn Cassidy was named head of current at 20th Century Fox TV as SVP Current Programming, she is being promoted to EVP Current Programming.

“Carolyn took over our current programming team three years ago, and she has done a phenomenal job,” said President of Creative Affairs Jonathan Davis. “Keeping our current shows healthy and thriving is the lifeblood of a studio, and her role is one that combines sharp creative skills, talent relations, and sound financial judgement. She accomplishes all of it with incredible competence and a sense of humor that everyone appreciates, me most of all.”

As head of the studio’s current series department, Cassidy oversees a team of executives responsible for managing over 20 television series for FBC, ABC, NBC, CBS, FX and Netflix, including This Is Us, Empire, 9-1-1, and Modern Family. Beyond the day-to-day requirements of the job, she also is an advocate for industry initiatives such as greater inclusion, increasing the representation of diverse and female writers and directors on 20th series.

Cassidy joined 20th Century Fox TV in August 2009 as VP, Comedy Series and was promoted to SVP four years later, developing the long-running hits New Girl, Fresh Off The Boat and Last Man Standing. She started her career as a current executive at NBC where she worked on series such as Will & Grace and The Office. She also served as a comedy development executive at ABC Studios.