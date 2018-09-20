20th Century Fox Television has promoted three creative executives to VP. Mariel Brooke has been named VP of Current Programming; Chetan Dave has been upped to VP, Comedy Development, and Jenna Dim has been elevated to VP, Drama Development. Brooke reports to SVP of Current Programming Carolyn Cassidy; Dave reports to SVP of Comedy Development Cheryl Dolins; and Dim reports to SVP of Drama Development Chloe Dan.

Brooke formerly served as Director, Current Programming overseeing such comedy and drama series as Fox’s The Gifted, The Last Man on Earth and upcoming The Cool Kids, and ABC’s Modern Family, Fresh Off the Boat and upcoming Single Parents. She works closely with producers Nahnatchka Khan, Matt Nix, Liz Meriwether, and Charlie Day. Previously, she was a Development and Current Executive at Paramount Television.

Dave most recently served as Director, Comedy Development. He was one of the key creative execs in the development of Speechless currently entering its third season on ABC, and more recently Rel, which premieres this fall on Fox. Dave oversees a roster of creative talent for the studio, including Jerrod Carmichael, Isaac Aptaker & Elizabeth Berger, Rob Rosell, Jake Kasdan and his partner Melvin Mar, and Jason Winer. Prior to joining the comedy development department, Dave served as assistant to TCFTV President of Creative Affairs Jonnie Davis.

20th TV’s VP comedy development Sarah Geismer recently went to Netflix.

Jenna Dim joined 20th TV in August 2009 as assistant to Chairman and CEO Dana Walden and Gary Newman, and has risen through the drama development ranks, most recently serving as Director, Drama Development. She shepherded the development of new Fox series The Passage, as well as last year’s solid newcomers The Resident and The Gifted. She oversees a roster of producers, writers and directors for the studio, and is working on a broad slate of development this season including projects from Howard Gordon, Ilene Chaiken, Todd Harthan, Elwood Reid, Meredith Lavender & Marcie Ulin, Seth Grahame-Smith and Rashad Raisani.

“Mariel is a smart, passionate executive who has become a star in the current department; her fierce enthusiasm for our series and creators is boundless,” said Davis. “Chet is the rare executive whose creative instincts are as strong as his entrepreneurial spirit; he is a tireless Brit with great taste and rich relationships with writers, talent, agents and executives. Jenna is an excellent executive who is fantastic at tracking down material which inspires our writers; she’s unrelenting in her dedication to helping them achieve their goals. All three of these talented executives have more than earned these promotions.”

20th TV is in its final months as part of Fox before merging into Disney as part as Disney’s acquisition of key fox assets.