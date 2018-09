The 70th annual Primetime Emmy Awards were handed out tonight in Los Angeles, and the Television Academy certainly spread the wealth. The big winner was Amazon’s The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, which took a leading five trophies including Outstanding Comedy Series, and HBO’s Game of Thrones, which won Outstanding Drama Series and Supporting Actor for Peter Dinklage.

Here is the complete list of winners:

OUTSTANDING DRAMA SERIES

Game Of Thrones • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

OUTSTANDING COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

OUTSTANDING LIMITED SERIES

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • FX Networks

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

OUTSTANDING VARIETY TALK SERIES

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Sixteen String Jack Productions and Avalon Television

OUTSTANDING VARIETY SKETCH SERIES

Saturday Night Live • NBC

SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

OUTSTANDING REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

RuPaul’s Drag Race • VH1

World of Wonder Productions

Pamela Post, Executive Producer

Tim Palazzola, Executive Producer

Fenton Bailey, Executive Producer

Randy Barbato, Executive Producer

Tom Campbell, Executive Producer

RuPaul Charles, Executive Producer

Mandy Salangsang, Executive Producer

Steven Corfe, Executive Producer

Bruce McCoy, Co-Executive Producer

Michele Mills, Co-Executive Producer

Jacqueline Wilson, Co-Executive Producer

Thairin Smothers, Senior Producer

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

The Crown • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Claire Foy as Queen Elizabeth II

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

The Americans • FX Networks

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Matthew Rhys as Philip Jennings

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Crown • Paterfamilias • Netflix

Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television

Stephen Daldry, Directed by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A DRAMA SERIES

The Americans • Start • FX Networks

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Joel Fields, Written by

Joe Weisberg, Written by

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Westworld • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Kilter Films, Bad Robot, Warner Bros. Television

Thandie Newton as Maeve

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Game Of Thrones • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Bighead, Littlehead; 360 Television/Startling Television

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

The Oscars • ABC

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

Glenn Weiss, Directed by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous At Radio City • Netflix

Jax Media

John Mulaney, Written by

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • FX Networks

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

Seven Seconds • Netflix

Fox 21 Television Studios

Regina King as Latrice Butler

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • The Man Who Would Be Vogue • FX Networks

Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions

Ryan Murphy, Directed by

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL

USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix

House of Tomorrow

William Bridges, Written by

Charlie Brooker, Written by

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Jeff Daniels as Frank Griffin

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE

Godless • Netflix

A Netflix Original Production

Merritt Wever as Mary Agnes

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Barry • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Bill Hader as Barry

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Alex Borstein as Susie

OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Pilot • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Written by

OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Pilot • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video

Amazon Studios

Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Barry • HBO

HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply

Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau