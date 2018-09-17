The Primetime Emmy Awards are getting a Saturday Night Live makeover this year, with Lorne Michaels as executive producer and Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL‘s “Weekend Update” as hosts. Other familiar SNL faces are popping up during the telecast, starting with the open.
In the top races tonight, the big question on the drama side is whether Game of Thrones will reclaim its Outstanding Drama Series throne, or will The Handmaid’s Tale repeat as winner. Or maybe The Americans will play the spoiler or The Crown will get the crown in an upset. In comedy, with the best series winner of the last three years Veep on the sidelines, it is shaping up to be a battle between hot newcomer The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and praised sophomore Atlanta.
Follow along below as the night unfolds.
Netflix made a huge push into standup comedy specials, making a slew of giant deals for bold-faced names. It paid off with a win that put Netflix two ahead of HBO.
I love this category. The Oscars gets an Emmy. Mike, we watched that Oscar show. Do you agree?
Either way, another Netflix victory.
WINNER: OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL – Glenn Weiss, Directed by; The Oscars • ABC; The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
Didn’t see John Mulaney’s special, but how could it have been better than the one by Martin Short and Steve Martin. Damn funny stuff.
No, the 70th Emmy Awards.
WINNER: OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A VARIETY SPECIAL – John Mulaney, Written by; Kid Gorgeous At Radio City • Netflix; Jax Media
Not to mention Daniels and Banderas.
And goes a little bit against the grain. The TV Academy likes awarding movies stars, and they had a big one in the category with Benedict Cumberbatch.
Criss is terrifying as Andrew Cunanan in The Assassination of Gianni Versace. A real stretch of a performance expertly delivered. A good win.
Darren just got a big role in Midway, the Roland Emmerich-directed WWII feature film epic.
WINNER: OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Darren Criss as Andrew Cunanan; The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Netflix cancelled Seven Seconds back in April, meaning this win is a one-and-done for King and the show.
The TV Academy LOVES Regina King. Third win in four years in the limited series category for her and third consecutive nomination. The previous ones were for American Crime.
I love Ryan Murphy, but am I alone in being a little disappointed that there was no recognition here for Lynch and Twin Peaks? Or was it always going to be too esoteric for voters?
Netflix edging ahead here tonight…
WINNER: OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Regina King as Latrice Butler; Seven Seconds • Netflix; Fox 21 Television Studios
Second directing Emmy for Ryan, he won in the comedy category for Glee.
Nice thank-you speech from Netflix-bound (and newly bearded) Ryan Murphy to his Fox/FX family, including Dana Walden, Peter Rice, Gary Newman and John Landgraf.
There is a theme of diversity and inclusion tonight, and Ryan Murphy has used his clout to create more of that than just about anyone in that auditorium. Good for him.
There goes David Lynch’s last chance to go home with an Emmy.
WINNER: OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL – Ryan Murphy, Directed by; The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story • The Man Who Would Be Vogue • FX Networks; Fox 21 Television Studios and FX Productions
Betty White looks amazing for 96.
Two whole movies now?!
To be honest, I think that top category – which is obviously last tonight – has a list of nominations so strong I could make a case for why each of them might win tonight.
I saw A Star Is Born in Toronto, Joe. Can you say, Best Picture frontrunner?
Do you think Emmys will go for Game of Thrones this year, when The Americans was so good and has ended its run? GOT ought to clean up after the final year. But I must admit, it’s the best show i have ever seen. American series. Gomorra is a pretty amazing drama series too. Also available on Netflix.
Sometimes I wonder if Mike has seen any other movies than Love, Actually.
Game of Thrones is repped in the next couple of categories Nellie. That might provide an early indication of if this season can continue the GRRM juggernaut.
What you just said, I’m reminded of Hugh Grant’s speech as prime minister, as Billy Bob Thornton stood at a podium next to him. So moving, about British pride
I’m sure he’s saying lots of really interesting and profound things, being that he hails from an incredible nation, but I wouldn’t know for sure since this incredible nation isn’t actually showing the Emmys. I’m sat in silence here.
This is turning into quite a nail-biter — HBO and Netflix are currently tied with 19 Emmys each. The race for top network will go down to the final stretch with drama series where HBO has heavyweight ‘Game of Thrones.’
Joe, can you translate the Brit’s acceptance speech?
Still, not an unexpected win.
This is a controversial one. Is USS Callister really a TV movie as Netflix pushed, given it’s part of an anthology series?
WINNER: OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A LIMITED SERIES, MOVIE OR DRAMATIC SPECIAL – USS Callister (Black Mirror) • Netflix; House of Tomorrow; William Bridges, Written by, Charlie Brooker, Written by
He must have given me all his best political thoughts. But Mike, he’s a double nominee, so there’s still time.
More Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen!
So Joe, you are blaming your absence for the lack of firepower in Jeff Daniels’ acceptance speech?
Five years after his first Emmy for ‘The Newsroom’, Jeff Daniels wins again. The most fun speech so far. Unlike five years ago, he seemed well prepared.
Jeff, when you name your driver, and your horse, you really should name your kids!
My interview with Daniels was incredibly politically charged. I’d be surprised if there were no fireworks in his speech.
I’m a sage. Thrilled for Daniels here; Frank Griffin must be the best Western villain in decades. He was another AwardsLine cover star.
Encore: Jeff Daniels On ‘Godless’, ‘The Looming Tower’ And His Message To Trump: “Be Prepared To Duck, Orange Man”
WINNER: OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Jeff Daniels as Frank Griffin; Godless • Netflix; A Netflix Original Production
Mike, are you just salty because they haven’t done a montage set to the music from Love, Actually?
Someone gong Maya and Fred, please!
Netflix already made strides in the reality categories this year with an win for ‘Queer Eye.’ Now the streaming service is making inroads in limited series with ‘Godless.’
This is a great result. Wever does something remarkable in this series – and I would love to see Jeff Daniels take the next category for it too.
WINNER: OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR MOVIE – Merritt Wever as Mary Agnes; Godless • Netflix; A Netflix Original Production
Maya Rudolph and Fred Armisen added nothing to the show with that comic bit. Wow they are making the Oscars look like a tour de force thrill ride!
There are so many nominations for Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story in the next couple of limited series acting categories. Two in Supporting Actress. Three in Supporting Actor. Will they split votes?
Another witty category definition courtesy of Colin Jost — “Limited Series is when a movie star reaches the limit on their credit cards.”
And, perhaps as a follow-up to that, will Veep’s return lead to an overcharged comedy race when it comes back?
Could the absence of Veep this year have encouraged voters to look further afield?
Nellie was spot on in her opening remarks. This Emmys is an homage to Saturday Night Live, past and present cast with Tracy Morgan, Andy Samberg and now Bill Hader winning. But that show often has a lot of clunkers in between the high moments. Is anyone else here feeling a tad bit bored? When does it get fun?
For an institution like the TV Academy that likes sticking with favorites, it’s been quite a run tonight with all comedy awards so far going to newcomers, ‘Mrs. Maisel’ and ‘Barry’.
A second award for Barry. I daresay few saw this coming.
WINNER: OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES – Bill Hader as Barry; Barry • HBO; HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
No Maisel noms in the next few categories.
There will be a Mrs. Maisel pause now for a while.
Rachel continues the ‘Mrs. Maisel’ sweep and is the first winner to go political, urging viewers to vote in November.
If I wanted to up the ratings on my awards show I might have made a last-minute call to Arnold’s and Burnett’s reps and got them to present an award together tonight.
I guess it is up to the cast of Mrs. Maisel then. They are hoovering up the awards.
But Mike, the polemics come from winners rather than hosts; surely there could have been no directive not to bring up politics so we may yet get something.
WINNER: OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES – Rachel Brosnahan as Miriam ‘Midge’ Maisel, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video; Amazon Studios
They are keeping the pace moving, but you wonder if they watched the lagging Oscar ratings, and realized that a lot of Trump polemics would polarize the audience. The risk is that things could get benign and boring. Lets see if Che and Jost dare sharpen the knives a bit. The tension is all over, just last night Tom Arnold and Mark Burnett brawled at a party.
Lead Actress in comedy is next. It’s hard to think Rachel Brosnahan is anything other than the frontrunner right now.
I’d say the birth of a new Emmy darling for sure.
Nellie, could we be witnessing the birth of a new Emmy mainstay here?
It does smell like it’s heading that wa.
Very quick trip back to the stage for Amy and another key win for ‘Mrs. Maisel.’ This is what a sweep looks like.
WINNER: OUTSTANDING DIRECTING FOR A COMEDY SERIES – Amy Sherman-Palladino, Directed by; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Pilot • Prime Video; Amazon Studios
And it’s a twofer. The Pilot episode of the show went up in one of Amazon’s pilot seasons, so it actually went out in March last year.
Amy Sherman Palladino was shot out of a cannon. Gotta love the spirit though I understood none of what she said.
WINNER: OUTSTANDING WRITING FOR A COMEDY SERIES – Amy Sherman-Palladino, Written by; The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Pilot • Prime Video; Amazon Studios
Yes. And this will go down as one of the oddest acceptance speech appeals, “Ladies stop peeing on toilet seats.”
Mrs. Maisel is on the board. This was an early Emmy-tipped hit when it debuted last November.
First the Fonz, now Lois Griffin from Family Guy!
WINNER: SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES – Alex Borstein as Susie, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel • Prime Video; Amazon Studios
A nifty set up, where they announce the nominees before the presenters take the stage, so they can get onto other things.
Nice jab at the trend of awarding comedy series that are not that funny.”A comedy is just a drama that is 30-minute long” — Colin Jost
Let’s hope Matt Smith’s presenter goodie bag wasn’t stuffed with an extra thing of face cream tonight.
Nice to see nice guy Winkler win. But it is also interesting how much showbiz has been demystified. As we saw Matt Smith and Claire Foy take the stage to give the award, was I the only one who thought, Pay Disparity! Something that came out when our Peter White asked an innocent question of the producers at a panel and it turned out he got a lot more than did she, even though Foy was the star.
‘Barry’ had been considered a dark horse in the comedy side dominated by ‘Atlanta’ and ‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’. Maybe we’re in for a surprise.
Outrageously, The Fonz never won. This is his first Primetime Emmy. But he was nominated three times for Happy Days.
WINNER: SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES – Henry Winkler as Gene Cousineau, Barry • HBO, HBO Entertainment in association with Alec Berg and Hanarply
The Fonz wins!
This feels like deja vu, if you watched the Oscars after the Oscarssowhite controversy a couple years ago, when the jokes were about diversity. Was kind of a lightweight opening routine by Jost and Che.
After tackling diversity in the opening musical number, the Emmys jumped straight into the Hollywood sexual harassment scandal. Hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che welcomed the “many creative and talented people in Hollywood who haven’t been caught yet.”
They also recently complained that they weren’t that enamored of awards shows, so will they go out of their way to give us a reason to watch?
Mike – they joked that they would be mocking everybody in Hollywood that didn’t have the power to destroy their careers. So it’s a safe bet in the case of Moonves…
Welcome to the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards. You have Mike Fleming and Nellie Andreeva with you in LA, while I’m on live blog duties from London where… there is no live stream. So this’ll be interesting. Be sure to follow along and lob a comment or two our way – I’ll keep an eye on reader comments throughout the night to throw into the discussion.
Will Colin Jost and Michael Che hit Les Moonves hard, the way that Harvey Weinstein was excoriated in last year’s Oscars? It will be very interesting to see if the show stays in celebration mode, or will those guys go for the jugular the way they do on Weekend Update?