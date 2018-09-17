The Primetime Emmy Awards are getting a Saturday Night Live makeover this year, with Lorne Michaels as executive producer and Colin Jost and Michael Che of SNL‘s “Weekend Update” as hosts. Other familiar SNL faces are popping up during the telecast, starting with the open.

In the top races tonight, the big question on the drama side is whether Game of Thrones will reclaim its Outstanding Drama Series throne, or will The Handmaid’s Tale repeat as winner. Or maybe The Americans will play the spoiler or The Crown will get the crown in an upset. In comedy, with the best series winner of the last three years Veep on the sidelines, it is shaping up to be a battle between hot newcomer The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel and praised sophomore Atlanta.

Follow along below as the night unfolds.