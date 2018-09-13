EXCLUSIVE: We’ll be seeing more of Montgomery de la Cruz and Nora Walker on 13 Reasons Why. Timothy Granaderos, who recurred in the first two seasons, and Brenda Strong, who recurred in Season 2, have been promoted to series regulars for the upcoming third season of Netflix’s popular teen drama series.

Granaderos’ Montgomery is a bully who is a student at Liberty High. In season 2, he secretly terrorized a number of individuals testifying at Hannah Baker’s trial.

Strong’s Nora plays Bryce’s (Justin Prentice) mother.

Created by Brian Yorkey based on the 2007 novel of the same name by Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why is executive produced by Yorkey, Joy Gorman, Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Tom McCarthy, Selena Gomez, Steve Golin and Michael Sugar.

Granaderos also stars as Ash Franklin in AwesomenessTV ‘s psychological thriller drama series T@gged and co-starred opposite Kat Dennings in ABC’s untitled Justin Noble comedy pilot this past season. Additional TV credits include mystery drama series In the Vault, Chasing Life, Rosewood and The Runaways. He’s repped by Silver Mass Entertainment and AKA Talent Agency.

Desperate Housewives alum Strong recently was seen as Lillian Luthor on Supergirl as well as a recurring on Fear The Walking Dead.