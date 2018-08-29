Zev Foreman, the indie film producer whose credits include Dallas Buyers Club, Killer Joe, Good Kill and Colossal, has been hired at Entertainment One as president of film production. He will oversee day-to-day development and production of eOne’s global slate and report to new eOne president of film Nick Meyer.

Foreman was also president of production at Voltage Pictures for eight years, and at film financier Grosvenor Park he worked on Oscar winner The Hurt Locker and Defiance. His experience includes everything from conception and development to structuring of finance, casting, on-set management and post-production oversight, with a strong portfolio of creative relationships gained along the way.

Foreman Courtesy eOne

“Zev’s industry experience and understanding of where the global filmed entertainment marketplace is going will be a key component as we continue to expand our film financing and producing footprint,” Meyer said. “I look forward to integrating Zev into the eOne team and tapping into both his taste and leadership and to help us continue to position eOne as a prime destination for talent and content creators.”

Meyer came aboard in July when eOne acquired the remaining stake in Sierra/Affinity and named its principals, Meyer and Marc Schaberg, as film president and EVP Film/Global Operations, respectively.

This is the latest move to integrate the former Mark Gordon Company and Sierra Pictures into eOne.