The Walking Dead alum Katy O’Brian is staying in the zombie apocalypse world. O’Brian is joining the Season 5 cast of the Syfy drama Z Nation as a new series regular.

O’Brian will play Georgia (aka George) St. Clair, a young hero of the Newpocalypse. Just a college Freshman eight years ago as the Zombie Apocalypse began, she helped lead a group of her fellow students and teachers to NewMerica where she is now a political leader as survivors try to form a new country and learn to deal with a new kind of Zombie.

Z Nation, produced by The Asylum, follows a team of everyday heroes, led by Lieutenant Warren (Kellita Smith), during their epic struggle to save humanity. Keith Allan, DJ Qualls, Anastasia Baranova, Russell Hodgkinson, Nat Zang, Joseph Gatt, Emilio Rivera and Matt Cedeño also star.

O’Brian recurred last season on The Walking Dead. She also can be seen in episodes of How To Get Away With Murder and Halt and Catch Fire. She’s managed by RCM Talent & Management.

Season 5 of Z Nation premieres later this year on Syfy.