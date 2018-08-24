Freeform announced in March that the recently-concluded fifth season of Young & Hungry would be the popular multi-camera comedy series’ last, and that a finale movie was in the works to wrap up loose ends, but those plans have been scrapped. Star Emily Osment tweeted the news late last night. Freeform confirmed to Deadline Friday that the network is not moving forward with the movie, but revealed no further details.

“It breaks my heart to tell you that in addition to @FreeformTV not giving our Young & Hungry audience the ending our show deserved, they have ALSO decided to not go forward with a full length film,” Osment tweeted. “From me and my obvious future tv hubby @sadowski23 we love you and we’re sorry.”

The Season 5 finale ended with Gabi (Osment) proposing to Josh and asking him to move with her to Seattle, where she’ll be working under Iron Chef’s Alex Guarnaschelli. The season also found the rest of Josh’s staff, Yolanda and Elliot, grappling with the change in work dynamic with Gabi as the “woman of the house.” Sofia, Gabi’s best friend, who begins to feel like a third wheel with the new couple, also set out on her own path to find love.

The Young & Hungry movie was to have hailed from the same creative team as the series, including David Holden, Caryn Lucas, Ashley Tisdale, and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum. At the time, Freeform said it would “further the adventures of Gabi, Josh and their circle of friends.”

Young & Hungry was produced by Holden, Lucas, Tisdale, Jessica Rhoades and Eric and Kim Tannenbaum in association with CBS Television Studios. Gabi Moskowitz, of BrokeAssGourmet.com, is a San Francisco-based food blogger and contributed to the development of the project. In addition to Osment and Sadowski, the series starred Aimee Carrero, Kym Whitley and Rex Lee.