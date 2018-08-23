Paramount Network’s breakout new drama Yellowstone has continued its ratings surge to the end.

Wednesday night’s season finale drew an average audience of 2.4 million viewers, up 11% vs. last week (Week 8) and up 7% vs. STD in Live+Same Day ratings. The season-ender hit series highs in all key demos, drawing a .724 in 18-49 up 12% from last week and up 21% vs. STD, and a 1.055 in 25-54, up 15% vs. last week and up 21% vs. STD, according to Nielsen.

Just three episodes into its run, Yellowstone, starring Kevin Costner,was the second most watched TV series on ad-supported cable to air in 2018, only behind juggernaut The Walking Dead. The series premiere drew nearly 5 million viewers in Live+3, making it the top summer drama series debut on cable or broadcast.

From Oscar-nominated writer/executive producer Taylor Sheridan, Yellowstone follows the Dutton family, led by John Dutton (Costner), who controls the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, which is under constant attack by those it borders — land developers, an Indian reservation and America’s first National Park. Cast also includes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Dave Annable, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Josh Lucas, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen, Heather Hemmons, Denim Richards, and Michael Nouri.