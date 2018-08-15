JuJu Chan (Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny) and Mark Dacascos (John Wick 3: Parabellum) have booked recurring roles opposite Iko Uwais and Byron Mann in Netflix’s Wu Assassins, from Tony Krantz of Flame Ventures (24), John Wirth (Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles; Falling Skies) and Nomadic Pictures (Fargo, Hell on Wheels).

Written by Wirth, who also serves as showrunner, Wu Assassins, set in San Francisco’s Chinatown, is a martial arts crime series with supernatural elements. It stars Uwais as Kai Jin, who becomes the latest and last Wu Assassin, chosen to round up the powers of an ancient triad and restore balance once again. Mann plays Uncle Six.

Chan will play Zan, a lieutenant in the Triads and elite martial artist, Zan is the bodyguard and sole confidant to Byron Mann’s character Uncle Six.

Dacascos will portray an extremely fit and strong monk who can take down any evil force that comes his way.

Wirth executive produces with Krantz and Nomadic Pictures’ Oakes and Frislev. Stephen Fung will direct the first two episodes, with Krantz expected to helm another. In addition to playing the lead, Uwais also will serve as producer, lead martial arts and fight choreographer and stunt coordinator.

Chan is best known for her role in Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon: Sword of Destiny opposite Donnie Yen. Referred to as the “Female Bruce Lee”, prior to acting Chan was a Taekwondo medal-winning athlete, former Thai boxing champion, and Kung Fu star, having competed internationally on behalf of Hong Kong. She’s repped by Gersh and attorney Patrick Knapp of Bloom Hergott Diemer.

Dacascos just wrapped a lead villain role in Lionsgate’s John Wick 3: Parabellum opposite Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry and Laurence Fishburne. His TV credits include a recurring on Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. and guest role on Lucifer. He’s repped by MPG Management and Global Artists Agency.