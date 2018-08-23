Writer Amanda Green is expanding her relationship with Warner Bros. TV, signing an exclusive multi-year overall deal with the studio. Under the pact, Green will work as a co-executive producer on the highly anticipated NBC/WBTV drama series Manifest, from Jeff Rake and Robert Zemeckis.

Clearly influenced by the mystery of Malaysia Airlines Flight 370, the high-concept Manifest explores a hypothetical scenario what would happen if a missing plane and its passengers suddenly reappeared.

Logline: When Montego Air Flight 828 landed safely after a turbulent but routine flight, the crew and passengers were relieved. Yet in the span of those few hours, the world had aged five years and their friends, families and colleagues, after mourning their loss, had given up hope and moved on. Now, faced with the impossible, they’re all given a second chance. But as their new realities become clear, a deeper mystery unfolds and some of the returned passengers soon realize they may be meant for something greater than they ever thought possible.

Rake, Frankel, Zemeckis and Jack Rapke executive produce Manifest, which is produced by Warner Bros. Television and Compari Entertainment.

Most recently, Green wrote and executive produced the pilot Murder for CBS/WBTV.

Previously, Green served as a co-executive producer on Fox’s Lethal Weapon and NBC’s The Mysteries of Laura, both for WBTV, as well as TNT’s Perception and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU.

Green is repped by UTA.