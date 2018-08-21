The Toronto Film Festival has scheduled a women’s rally as part of its fifth annual “Festival Street” events. Set for Saturday, Sept. 8, the Share Her Journey Rally will include such speakers as actresses Amanda Brugel and Mia Kirshner, and filmmakers Nandita Das and Amma Asante.

“All who want to see and be part of real change in the ﬁlm industry are invited to join the action down on John Street at the Slaight Music Stage at 10am,” reads the TIFF announcement.

Partners in the rally are ReFrame, TIME’S UP, and #AfterMeToo. Guests and speakers include:

– Dr. Stacy L. Smith, Founder and Director of the USC Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, the leading global think tank studying issues of inequality in entertainment;

– Amanda Brugel, actor;

– Keri Putnam, Executive Director of Sundance Institute;

– Mia Kirshner, actor, and co-founder of #AfterMeToo;

– Amma Asante, ﬁlmmaker (Belle, United Kingdom, and Where Hands Touch)

– Cathy Schulman, President, Welle Entertainment;

– Nandita Das, ﬁlmmaker (Firaaq, Manto) and actor;

– Zavia Forrest, TIFF Next Wave Committee member

The morning will begin and wrap up with performances by Molly Johnson and Shakura S’Aida.