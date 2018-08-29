For those HBO subscribers who are missing the premium cabler’s adult programming, Pornhub might provide a little satisfaction. The adult-video streaming site is offering to produce new episodes of such written-off “sex-positive” programs as Real Sex and Taxicab Confessions and stream the existing ones.

PornHub

“It’s a shame to see HBO rid itself of its late-night adult programming, and we consider classic shows such as Taxicab Confessions and Real Sex, among others, to be vestiges of a bygone era,” Pornhub VP Corey Price said in a statement to Deadline. “We can attest to the continued demand for adult programming and think there is immense value in the promotion and consumption of sex-positive shows. That said, we would like to extend an offer to help produce new seasons of the informative skin-baring programs and host them on our HD, on-demand platform Pornhub Premium.”

The free, ad-supported site, which claims more than 90 million daily visitors, is reacting to news that HBO quietly has been ramping down its adult fare in recent years en route to getting out of the skin-show biz.

“We would also be willing to house past seasons of said programs on Pornhub Premium for our fans to enjoy 24/7,” Price added. “At the end of the day we’re all about penetrating new markets, and we’re excited to insert ourselves into this discussion and hopefully provide more compelling original content for our fans.”

Mic drop.