NBC is staging a big Must See TV reunion on Will & Grace next season. In his return to NBC, former Friends star David Schwimmer has been tapped for a recurring role on the upcoming second season of the Will & Grace revival, the Emmy-winning comedy’s 10th season overall.

Schwimmer will play Grace’s (Debra Messing) new love interest in what I hear is envisioned as a five-episode arc, though scripts are still being written.

Chris Haston/NBC

This also marks a return to network sitcoms for Schwimmer who has been largely focused on drama since the end of the hugely popular and Emmy-winning NBC comedy Friends, on which he played Ross for 10 seasons. Schwimmer was nominated for an Emmy for his portrayal of Robert Kardashian on The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story, his second Emmy nomination following one for Friends. Schwimmer is repped by Gersh.

Asked by Deadline earlier this year what’s in store for Will & Grace next season, co-creator Max Mutchnick said, “We’re trying to open up the series this year. Last year was about coming back and seeing how the audience was going to respond, and they embraced the show, and that was thrilling. Now, we need to move forward.”

Added co-creator David Kohan, With relationships, with work. Those things will probably be new.”

Will & Grace will return October 4 for a 18-episode second season and already has been renewed for an 18-episode third (11th overall). Additional guest stars announced so far for this coming season include Alec Baldwin (returning), Chelsea Handler and Mary McCormack (returning).