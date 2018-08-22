EXCLUSIVE: Why does everyone hate the English? That’s the question being posed by British comedian Al Murray in a five-part series for A+E Networks’ History.

The British pay broadcaster has ordered Al Murray: Why Does Everyone Hate The English? from Last Week Tonight with John Oliver producer Avalon.

The comedian, famous for his Pub Landlord alter ego, will find out what lies behind England’s greatest feuds with its closest neighbours: Wales, Scotland, Ireland, Germany and France. Each episode will see Murray partner with a local comedian and proud patriot – Antoine de Caunes in France, Henning Wehn in Germany, Fred MacAulay in Scotland, Elis James in Wales and Andrew Maxwell in Ireland – to explore stories of historic battles, massacres, riots and revolutions that have set the tone for our modern relationships with our closest neighbours.

The series, which will debut in the autumn, is directed by Top Gear’s Andrew Fettis, series produced by Simon Harries and exec produced by Jamie Isaacs and Richard Allen Turner. It was commissioned by Dan Korn, VP of Programming at A+E Networks UK and Diana Carter, Commissioning Editor and Head of Talent at A+E Networks UK.

Murray said, “An Englishman, a Scotsman, a Welshman, an Irishman, a German and a Frenchman all walk into the History channel…. I’m looking forward to introducing some very funny people to investigate this old and vexatious question. With five entangled histories, five quite different stories, and five funny egos jostling for air time.”

Korn said, “There has never been a more important time to get under the skin of what it means to be English and revisit the state of relations with our nearest neighbours. In these uncertain times, England needs all the friends it can get, so the time is ripe to reassess the historical roots of our deepest, most keenly felt historical enmities, and who better to undertake this delicate diplomatic exercise, than our very own Pub Landlord.”

“We are thrilled to be working with History on this very entertaining but deeply interesting analysis of England’s reputation amongst its neighbours. Al has a brilliant gift for humorously bringing history to life and his friendly enthusiasm for getting to the bottom of these feuds is utterly infectious,” added Isaacs.