Now in its fifth episode, Sacha Baron Cohen continues his crusade to dupe unsuspecting victims on his Showtime series Who Is America? This week’s episode didn’t include the much-anticipated interview with Sarah Palin, but it did feature interviews with former Donald Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski, former Milwaukee sheriff David Clarke, and pro-gun advocate Dan Roberts.

Cohen donned his pro-Trump, conspiracy theorist Dr. Billy Wayne Ruddick Jr. PhD persona to chat with Lewandowski and opened a whole can of worms when it came to Trump’s stance on race.

“I can tell you this…I had the privilege of standing next to Trump for 1000 hours. Never ever have I heard him utter a racist word in his life,” said Lewandowski when Cohen asked him if Trump is a racist.

“The president doesn’t look at race — never has. Its a non-issue,” added Lewandowski, who is known for ridiculing a girl with down syndrome getting separated from her mother and was charged with simple battery of a female reporter.

“If he was racist why would he have moved into a black man’s house?” agreed Cohen (as Ruddick).

Cohen then asked Lewandowski brought up the Charlottesville march (today marks its one-year anniversary) where things got violent white supremacist groups and counter-protestors and resulted in the death of Heather Heyer.

“Why should the president pick a side between anti-fascists and fascists — he’s the president of all people?” asked Cohen in character.

“There is a place and a time to disagree with people everywhere,” responded Lewandowski. “You don’t have to agree with people. You have to respect the… you can’t be attacking them.”

The duping got even deeper when Cohen asked about Trump being a misogynist. Trump has gone on record saying that “no one respects women more than me.” Lewandowski said: “His actions demonstrate that its true” and then resorted to the fake news argument in regards to Trump’s treatment of women.

Cohen’s put on the guise of Finnish celebrity named OMGWhizzBoyOMG to chat with Clarke — which turned out to be uneventful besides the former sheriff putting up jazz hands at the end and saying “hands up!”

It was his interview with Roberts, the founder of Youth Shooters of America that made the show end with a bang. For this special moment, Cohen took on the persona of Erran Morad, Anti-Terror Expert. The interview mirrored his interview with George state lawmaker, Jason Spencer — but there was no use of the N-word and there wasn’t a moment when Roberts dropped his pants. It was a lot more graphic.

After chatting with him about promoting safe gun use with kids, using a voice as your weapon, and a drill involving a suicide diaper on a baby. Cohen’s Morad taught Roberts how to survive a beheading. This involved a strap-on phallus and Cohen instructing Roberts to attack the groin area with his mouth to get out of a beheading. It could possibly be one of the most cringe-worthy and hilarious moments on TV…more the former than the latter.