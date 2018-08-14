The White House defended President Donald Trump’s use of “dog” to describe former liaison office communications director Omarosa because, press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said today, it was not racial.

“This has nothing to do with race, and everything to do with the president calling out someone’s lack of integrity,” said Sanders who, to her credit, did not cancel today’s press briefing after Trump’s unhinged morning tweet.

“The president is always somebody who’s going to fight fire with fire,” Sanders explained.

In his tweets, also calling Omarosa “lowlife” and “wacky,” Trump is “voicing his frustration with the fact this person has shown complete lack of integrity….following her time at the White House,” Sanders translated.

Asked why he hired Omarosa in the first place, if he held her in such low regard, Sanders said he “wanted to give her a chance.”

Because we live in an age in which the person representing the White House can get asked if it can guarantee the American people will never hear a tape of President of the United States using “the n-word,” that also happened at today’s briefing.

That’s because Omarosa is claiming, while book-touring, that, after she “closed” her book about her time in the White House, titled Unhinged, she actually heard a tape of Trump using the slur in an Apprentice outtake.

Omarosa claims it is finally proof Trump is racist. Others believe they had ample proof already, Trump having gained political foothold as head of the birther movement that claimed President Obama was a Muslim born in another country and therefore not legally holding the office. Trump also provided proof when Trump said the white supremacists who marched in Charlottesville one year ago included some fine people.

Anyway, Sanders, when asked if Trump has ever used “the n-word” and, having not spent every waking moment in his company, said Trump had addressed that question directly in a tweet, saying “I would refer you back to him.”

“I can certainly say I have never heard him use that term or anything similar,” she added.

She was talking about this Trump tweet:

.@MarkBurnettTV called to say that there are NO TAPES of the Apprentice where I used such a terrible and disgusting word as attributed by Wacky and Deranged Omarosa. I don’t have that word in my vocabulary, and never have. She made it up. Look at her MANY recent quotes saying…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 14, 2018

But, at today’s press briefing, the reporter wanted a “guarantee” Trump never had used the slur.

“I can’t guarantee anything, but I can tell you the President addressed the question directly,” Sanders said, reiterating she had never heard Trump use the word.

While plugging her book, Omarosa has called Trump mentally unfit for office. Sanders got asked if she is surprised at O’s level of animus. She said she was disappointed Omarosa has proved to be so “self serving” and someone who “cares more about herself than her country.”

“She worked here for a year and did not have any of these things to say. Everything she said was quite the opposite.”

Sanders danced around a question about the tape Omarosa played of a phone call in which Trump played dumb about White House Chief of Staff John Kelly firing her, from back in December.

Sanders said Trump knew it was a possibility” Kelly would do so but was not aware Kelly had executed that plan.

And, to no one’s surprise, Sanders blamed the press for covering Omarosa’s book tour march across the TV news landscape.

Asked why Trump did not just ignore Omarosa, Sanders said “most of America would be happy to ignore it but unfortunately, the individuals in this room continue to create a large platform for somebody they know not to have a lot of credibility.”

“It wasn’t until this individual started to negatively attack this president and this administration and try to tear this entire place down that she received the type of platform and rollout that she’s getting.”

“If the media continues to give it wall to wall coverage, the administration…will be forced to respond.”