Quantico alum Josh Hopkins is returning to ABC as a series regular opposite Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan on dramedy Whiskey Cavalier, from Bill Lawrence, Dave Hemingson and Warner Bros. TV. He is joining the cast of the midseason series after guest starring in the pilot.

Written by Hemingson, Whiskey Cavalier, from WBTV and Lawrence’s studio-based Doozer Prods., follows the adventures of FBI agent Will Chase (codename: Whiskey Cavalier) — played by Foley — who, following an emotional break-up, is assigned to work with quick, cunning and completely fearless CIA operative Francesca “Frankie” Trowbridge (codename: Fiery Tribune) — played by Cohan. Together, they lead an interagency team of spies who periodically save the world (and each other) while navigating the rocky roads of friendship, romance and office politics.

Hopkins plays Ray Prince, a charmingly roguish FBI agent who has a complicated relationship with his former partner, Agent Will Chase (Scott Foley).

In addition to Foley and Cohan, he joins Ana Ortiz, Tyler James and Vir Das.

Hemingson executive produces alongside Doozer’s Lawrence and Jeff Ingold; Foley is a producer.



Whiskey Cavalier is Hopkins first series regular role since he played FBI agent Liam O’Connor in the first season of ABC’s Quantico. Before that, he starred opposite Courteney Cox in the long-running comedy series Cougar Town. He’ll next be seen in a recurring role on the third season of HBO’s True Detective and in a starring role in the film Crown Vic alongside Thomas Jane and Luke Kleintank. He’s repped by Gersh and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.