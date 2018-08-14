Looking into the minds of men could provide enough darkness for any number of horror films, but Adam Shankman’s What Men Want starring Taraji P. Henson goes for the laughs.

In this remake of Nancy Meyers’ 2000 romantic comedy What Women Want, Henson takes the Mel Gibson role as Ali Davis, a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues.

The official summary: When Ali is passed up for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world… until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts. With her newfound power, Ali looks to outsmart her colleagues as she races to sign the next basketball superstar, but the lengths she has to go to will put her relationship with her best friends and a potential new love interest (Aldis Hodge) to the test.

Directed by Shankman (Hairspray) and produced by Will Packer and James Lopez (Girls Trip), What Men Want co-stars Aldis Hodge, Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Tracy Morgan, Josh Brener, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Brian Bosworth, Chris Witaske and Erykah Badu.

The film’s exec producers are Adam Shankman, Taraji P. Henson, Amy Sayres, David McFadzean, Dete Meserve and Matt Williams.

Paramount releases What Men Want to theaters January 11, 2019. Take a look at the trailer above.