Paramount has moved the release of its Taraji P. Henson comedy What Men Want from mid-January to February 8, to better capitalize on pre-Valentine’s Day business at the box office.

The gender-switching remake of Nancy Meyers’ 2000 romantic comedy What Women Want stars Henson in the Mel Gibson role. She plays Ali Davis, a successful sports agent who’s constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she is passed up for a well-deserved promotion, she questions what else she needs to do to succeed in a man’s world… until she gains the ability to hear men’s thoughts. With her newfound power, Ali looks to outsmart her colleagues as she races to sign the next basketball superstar, but the lengths she has to go to will put her relationship with her best friends and a potential new love interest (Aldis Hodge) to the test.

Adam Shankman directs, and Richard Roundtree, Wendi McLendon-Covey, Tracy Morgan, Josh Brener, Tamala Jones, Phoebe Robinson, Max Greenfield, Jason Jones, Brian Bosworth, Chris Witaske and Erykah Badu co-star.

The film’s release-date swap means it will hit theaters the same time as Warner Bros’ The LEGO Movie sequel, Lionsgate actioner Hard Powder and Orion’s horror pic The Prodigy. That will be followed by Valentine’s Day Week releases including Fox’s X-Men tentpole Dark Phoenix, Warner Bros’ Rebel Wilson-comedy Isn’t It Romantic and an untitled Blumhouse movie (all bowing on Thursday, February 14).