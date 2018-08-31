Glee alum Blake Jenner is set as the male lead in What/If, Netflix’s social thriller anthology drama series starring Renée Zellweger and Jane Levy from Revenge and Swingtown creator Mike Kelley and producer Robert Zemeckis. The series is written by Kelley, directed by Phillip Noyce and produced by Page Fright, Atlas Entertainment and Compari Entertainment in association with Warner Bros Television.

What/If explores the ripple effects of what happens when acceptable people start doing unacceptable things. Each season will tackle a different morality tale inspired by culturally consequential source material, and the power of a single fateful decision to change the trajectory of an entire life.

Netflix

I hear the 10-episode first season focuses on two struggling newlyweds, scientist-entrepreneur Lisa (Levy) and EMT Sean (Jenner), who accept a powerful woman’s (Zellweger) ethically perilous proposition to secure a badly needed financial windfall. All actors have one-year deals.

Executive producing the series are Kelley and Melissa Loy via Page Fright, Alex Gartner and Charles Roven via Atlas Entertainment and Zemeckis and Jack Rapke via Compari Entertainment. Jackie Levine of Compari Entertainment serves as co-executive producer.

Noyce is directing and executive producing the first two episodes.

Jenner first broke out on the second season of The Glee Project, which he won, landing him the role of Ryder Lynn on Glee. He also recurred on Supergirl. Jenner most recently starred in the indie heist film American Animals. His feature credits also include The Edge of Seventeen and Everybody Wants Some!!

This weekend, Jenner finished out a run as Chrisitian to Peter Dinklage’s Cyrano in Goodspeed Musicals’ Cyrano, a new take on the Edmond Rostand classic Cyrano de Bergerac adapted by Erica Schmidt in collaboration with members of indie alternative band The National.

He is repped by CAA, Atlas Artists and attorney David Weber.