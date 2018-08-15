Wattpad, the Toronto-based storytelling app that combines crowdsourced content and original IP, is heading to Asia after striking a content partnership with digital platform iflix.

This comes after numerous deals with Hollywood studio partners including Sony Pictures Television and eOne and broadcasters such as Hulu and Netflix as well as international partners including Bavaria Fiction.

Wattpad and iflix will co-produce dozens of original movies based on Wattpad stories out of Indonesia. It gives the digital TV platform access to more than 6M original Indonesian stories and the two companies will identify stories and trends to develop as iflix original films.

Hundreds of Wattpad stories have already been turned into books, TV shows and films in Southeast Asia, with Wattpad having previously worked with TV5 Network in the Philippines to co-produce 250 episodes representing 76 Wattpad stories.

iflix Chief Content Officer Sean Carey said, “Storytelling is the bedrock of all great entertainment. With Wattpad, we now have the opportunity to work with thousands talented Indonesian writers to bring their stories to life for millions of iflix users in Indonesia, and broadly across our 30 markets worldwide. With traditional distribution and platform requirements no longer a constraint and deep data and analytics available to measure performance and engagement, this deal allows us to create exciting original productions from hugely popular, local stories.”

“All over the world, entertainment companies are recognizing the need to find original stories from new voices,” added Aron Levitz, Head of Wattpad Studios. “This deal represents the future of entertainment, where technology and data converge with new voices in storytelling to transform how great content gets made and distributed. Working with iflix, we can bring our millions of passionate users in Indonesia and Southeast Asia exactly what they want: local stories that they already love and can’t wait to see adapted for the screen.”