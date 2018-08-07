Dylan Schombing (Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce), Adelynn Spoon and Lily Rose Smith (The Vampire Diaries) have been cast in Damon Lindelof’s HBO Watchmen pilot, a take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series.

Set in an alternate history where “superheroes” are treated as outlaws, Watchmen embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel while attempting to break new ground of its own.

As per all Watchmen castings, no details about the actors’ characters are provided.

Shombing, Spoon and Smith join previously cast Regina King, Jeremy Irons, Don Johnson, Tim Blake Nelson, Louis Gossett Jr., Adelaide Clemens, Andrew Howard, Tom Mison, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II and Sara Vickers.

Lindelof, who wrote the script, executive produces the pilot with Nicole Kassell, who directs, Tom Spezialy and Joseph Iberti.

Watchmen is produced for HBO by White Rabbit in association with Warner Bros Television.

Schombing, who made his acting debut at the age of 5 in feature film Pompeii, appeared in all five seasons of Bravo’s Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce opposite Lisa Edelstein. He also starred as Hugo in NBC miniseries The Slap and can currently be seen with Amy Adams in HBO’s limited series Sharp Objects, directed by Jean-Marc Vallee. He’ll next be seen in a recurring role in the second season of the BBC America/Netflix series Dirk Gently’s Holistic Detective Agency. Schombing is repped by Paradigm and KC Talent.

Spoon has been seen on Cartoon Network, Boomerang, HBO, and played Fern in a theatrical version of Charlotte’s Web, along with numerous other projects. Spoon is repped by the People Store.

Smith played Josie Saltzman on the final two seasons of the CW’s The Vampire Diaries. She’s repped by J Pervis Talent Agency and Trifecta Talent Management.