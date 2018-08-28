EXCLUSIVE: Road Runner’s nemesis, Wile E. Coyote a.k.a. ‘Super Genius’, is getting his own big screen feature and Deadline has learned that Jon and Josh Silberman, the supervising producers behind CBS’ Living Biblically have been hired to write Coyote Vs. Acme.

Courtesy ICM Partners

Chris McKay, the director of The Lego Batman Movie, is producing. Two big Looney Tunes movies have made it to the screen in the last 22 years: 1996’s Space Jam which made $230.4M WW and 2003’s Looney Tunes: Back in Action which made considerably less with close to $70M WW. Out of all the Looney Tunes characters with the most slaptstick potential, the arrogant and often tragic Wile E. Coyote offers limitless possibilities, even when he’s acting alone at the edge of a cliff with a parachute and anvil.

Prior to Living Biblically, the Silberman Brothers worked on the hit FX series, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, where they have been staffed for the past three seasons. Previous credits include Bordertown for FOX, Deadbeat for HULU, Good Vibes and Free Agents. The Silbermans are repped by ICM Partners.