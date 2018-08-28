EXCLUSIVE: Dana Nussbaum has been upped to EVP Media at Warner Bros Pictures Group, with responsibility for media planning and buying activities for the studio’s film, home entertainment and video game divisions. Nussbaum will report to Blair Rich, president of Warner Bros Pictures & Home Entertainment Worldwide Marketing.

Lynn Whitney, who had been EVP Media, is exiting Warner Bros Pictures.

Prior to her promotion, Nussbaum served as SVP Media. In her new position, she will oversee an integrated media team across theatrical, home entertainment and gaming, and foster a life-cycle approach to planning from theatrical release through home entertainment windows. She will direct and oversee upfront planning and buying for TV, experiential and outdoor, driving advancement in those areas with an audience-based approach to media, as well as lead the development and execution of media sponsorships.

Nussbaum will collaborate with the digital media and analytics team as the groups plan strategically and cohesively across all campaigns.

“Dana has been instrumental in evolving our media strategy and is passionate about creating groundbreaking moments for each of our world class films,” said Rich. “This promotion will allow us to further tap into her breadth of expertise and strategic thinking within the media space in a way that is inventive, inspired and audience-driven.”

“I’d also like to thank Lynn for her many years of service to the studio,” Rich said. “She’s been a valued member of our team, and we wish her all the best.”

Nussbaum joined the studio in 2004 as Manager, Media, Warner Bros. Pictures, and has risen through the ranks. During her time with the company she has developed media campaigns for the likes of Wonder Woman, It, Gravity, The LEGO Movie, Argo, Mad Max: Fury Road, the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts franchises and, most recently, Crazy Rich Asians.