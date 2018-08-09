The BBC and Netflix have revealed the first glimpse at Toni Collette-fronted relationship drama Wanderlust.

The six-part series, which airs later this year, explores the relationships of a multi-generational family. It is produced by Doctor Foster producer Drama Republic.

Wanderlust looks at how people build and maintain happy relationships and asks whether lifelong monogamy is possible – or even desirable. Collette plays Joy Richards, a therapist trying to find a way to keep her spark alive with her husband after a cycling accident causes them to reassess their relationship. As we meet her family, friends, neighbours and clients, remarkable yet relatable stories of love, lust and forbidden desire emerge.

The show is written by British playwright Nick Payne (Constellations), in his TV debut, and directed by Luke Snellin (The A Word). Lucy Tcherniak (The End of the F***ing World) will helm the second block of the series.

Wanderlust was filmed in Manchester, England, with a cast that also includes Steven Mackintosh (A Song for Jenny), Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat) and Royce Pierreson (Line of Duty).

“I am honored and thrilled to work with Nick Payne’s wonderful words on Wanderlust,” said Collette, whose credits also include CBS’ Hostages, Birthmarked and recent horror film Hereditary. “It is an authentic and revolutionary story about relationships, sex, love and all the things we really care about. I could not be more excited.”