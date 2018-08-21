Broadway hit Waitress will make its London bow next spring, producers announced today, with performances beginning February at the Adelphi Theatre on the West End.

Casting was not announced, but the production will have an all-female creative team, a first for a West End musical, according to producers. The same milestone was reached on Broadway when Waitress opened in 2016 with its book by Jessie Nelson, score by Sara Bareilles, choreography by Lorin Latarro and direction by Diane Paulus.

In addition to the Broadway staging, Waitress is currently touring the US. A 2020 Australian premiere at the Sydney Lyric Theatre was announced recently.

The Adelphi is co-owned by Andrew Lloyd Webber and the Nederlander Group.

Both Bareilles and Paulus noted their pleasure at landing the Adelphi (“makes this very sweet moment even sweeter,” said Bareilles). Lloyd Webber was happy too – and the Jesus Christ Superstar composer skillfully managed a little humblebrag in his excitement:

“I am a massive fan of Sara Bareilles both as a writer and a performer,” he said “I’m thrilled that she has earned an Emmy nomination for her performance as Mary Magdalene in NBC’s Jesus Christ Superstar Live earlier this year and absolutely delighted that Waitress is to be seen in the West End.”

Waitress is produced by Barry and Fran Weissler and Norton and Elayne Herrick.