EXCLUSIVE: Vox Lux and The Spectacular Now outfit Andrew Lauren Productions is lining up R-rated comedy movie Lucky Strikes, based on the racially charged 1945 G.I. World Series which took place in Germany just after the fall of the Nazis.

Chuck MacLean, writer of Showtime’s upcoming City On A Hill series, is writing the script, which will follow Jewish Major Leaguer Sam Nahem’s efforts to put together an army baseball team that included two Negro Leaguers in an effort to antagonize the purportedly discriminatory General Patton who put together an all-white team of G.I.’s. The match-up was the first time since the creation of Major League baseball that black players competed on an equal playing field with whites.

The movie, currently in development, is inspired by a short segment from Ken Burns’ Baseball documentary.

Andrew Lauren Productions President DJ Gugenheim told us, “I was fascinated when I saw Ken Burns’ documentary. I had been looking at sports and movie angles for a while: Jimmy Stewart’s stint as a pilot and the pro-baseball players who fought in WWII had already caught my interest. Nahem came up with the novel idea of playing this game even when Patton was known to have racist and anti-semitic views. The project thus touches on issues which don’t go away in society and which are woven into the American fabric.”

The New York-based company, set up by Chairman Andrew Lauren, son of fashion designer Ralph, are just about to launch two anticipated fall festival pics: Natalie Portman starrer Vox Lux at Venice and Robbert Pattinson sci-fi High Life at Toronto.