EXCLUSIVE: Voltage Pictures has acquired the spec script, The Fishermen, by screenwriter John C. Richards.

The original story centers on a soft-spoken Vietnam-era top sniper now dying of cancer who becomes a vigilante killer with the help of a sympathetic policeman. Nicolas Chartier will produce the film for Voltage along with Voltage head of development Babacar Diene. Jonathan Deckter will serve as EP.

Richards most recently co-wrote the HBO Al Pacino movie Paterno and is currently writing a pilot for AMC. He also penned Korshak & The Kid adapted for HBO from Peter Bart’s book, Infamous Players, which follows the true story of famed Robert Evans and his relationship with the lawyer who represented the Mafia during the shooting of The Godfather. Richards’ career took off in 2000 when he won Best Screenplay at the Cannes Film Festival for the feature comedy Nurse Betty, starring Renee Zellweger, Morgan Freeman, Chris Rock, Aaron Eckhart and Greg Kinnear. He is repped by APA.