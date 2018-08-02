EXCLUSIVE: Lamorne Morris, who recently finished 145 episodes on Fox’s New Girl as Winston Bishop, is boarding Sony’s sci-fi action superhero film Bloodshot starring Vin Diesel.

Morris will play the role of Wilfred Wigans who is described as a young scientist who becomes Bloodshot’s unlikely ally. The actor joins Eiza Gonzalez, Sam Heughan, Talulah Riley, Alex Hernandez, and Toby Kebbell who also star. Dave Wilson is currently directly Bloodshot. Should the franchise continue past the first film, we hear that Morris is attached for another two pics.

Bloodshot is based on the Valiant comic book series and centers around Ray Garrison aka Bloodshot. He’s brought back from the dead by Rising Spirit Technologies the use of nanotechnology and suffers total memory loss. Ray struggles to reconnect with who he was while learning what sort of weapon he has become, with the help of a group of other augmented combatants (called Chainsaw).

Morris recently wrapped production on Universal/Working Title’s untitled Danny Boyle-Richard Curtis comedy as well as on the National Geographic/STX miniseries Valley of the Boom opposite Bradley Whitford and Steve Zahn. Morris was last seen on the big screen earlier this year in WB/New Line’s $117M-plus global grossing comedy Game Night. He is repped by Grandview, UTA and Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light.

Cross Creek Pictures is producing Bloodshot with Neal H. Moritz as producer. This is the first time that Moritz and Diesel have worked together since the Fast and Furious franchise, and it’s the action star’s first superhero role. Dan Mintz is serving as EP.