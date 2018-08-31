The Village Voice, which was founded in 1955 and left an indelible mark on New York’s cultural and political landscape for decades, has finally faced its daunting business reality and will cease editorial operations.

The news bubbled up in reports early this afternoon by Gothamist, the Associated Press and Columbia Journalism Review. Those outlets obtained a recording of a conference call with staffers conducted this morning by Peter Barbey, who bought the weekly from Voice Media Group in 2015.

“Today is kind of a sucky day,” Barbey said on the call. “Due to the business realities, we are going to stop publishing Village Voice new material.”

The final print edition, published in September 2017.

About half of the remaining 20 staffers were laid off as of today, with the other half winding down operations and focusing on digitizing the paper’s extensive archives. In 2017, the Voice had stopped publishing its print edition but remained online.

In a later statement, Barbey said the paper “has been subject to the increasingly harsh economic realities facing those creating journalism and written media.” He added, “Like many others in publishing, we were continually optimistic that relief was around the next corner. Where stability for our business is, we do not know yet. The only thing that is clear now is that we have not reached that destination.”

Print newspapers, both daily and weekly, have been ravaged by the rise of the internet. First came Craigslist, which devastated publications’ classified advertising businesses, followed by the explosion of digital information online. A publication such as the Voice, despite its pedigree, could not measure up to the sheer volume and variety of choice online. The death knell for the alt-weekly followed news of the gutting of the New York Daily News and retrenchment in city coverage by the New York Times and Wall Street Journal.

The Voice served as a left-wing provocateur and a cultural maypole for a cross-section of New Yorkers and readers who made sure to snap up copies when they were in town (long before the internet). The paper’s stable of critics shone especially brightly, including jazz expert Nat Hentoff and pan-musical guru Robert Christgau, film writer J. Hoberman, experimental filmmaker Jonas Mekas and puckish gossip columnist Michael Musto. Literary lion Norman Mailer was one of its original founders. Jules Feiffer contributed cartoons.

While it seems difficult to imagine today, the thunderbolt of the Voice challenging the status quo of the city’s mainstream publications and anticipating the earthquake of the 1960s is the stuff of cultural legend. A book about the weekly, Kevin Michael McAuliffe’s The Great American Newspaper, seems remarkably prescient 40 years after its publication. It describes the stew of forces that led to the creation of the Voice, particularly the backdrop of the Cold War and Eisenhower-era conformity.

Geography proved to be another crucial ingredient in the Voice‘s story. Light-years removed from today’s high-gloss realm of ritzy condo towers and luxury boutiques, the paper was an emanation of a corner of New York that offered a unique perspective on the city. “The dropouts and the beatniks and the aesthetes and the outsiders all went there,”McAuliffe writes, “down below Union Square where all the forlorn Communist Party rallies were held, below 14th Street where the streets and the people got a little crazy, to Greenwich Village.”

Readers of all ages, especially New Yorkers and media types, have been reminiscing and lamenting the demise of the paper on Twitter this afternoon. Here is a selection of tweets:

This is a tragedy, and it hurts my heart. This is where I started my professional writing life and where I met brilliant writers – and many friends – too numerous to mention. The Village Voice ends editorial production, lays off half of staff https://t.co/dglQHotfKk via @cjr — Manohla Dargis (@ManohlaDargis) August 31, 2018

The Village Voice falls silent. NYC needs such a voice as much or more than ever. I was lucky to get a start there. https://t.co/BWojMjRKct — Philip Gourevitch (@PGourevitch) August 31, 2018

Unfortunately for us all, well-intentioned but staggeringly ignorant and egotistical rich idiots are not journalism's salvation. RIP for now VVhttps://t.co/vHbZZTe0Ss — Hamilton Nolan (@hamiltonnolan) August 31, 2018

Heartbreaking. I interned back in the day for The Voice, which even then was on a shoestring budget — and week after week still managed to produce brilliant, compelling, gorgeous journalism. https://t.co/tiRwvY9xCv — Catherine Rampell (@crampell) August 31, 2018

And here is the full statement from Barbey, provided to Deadline: